First Full Trailer for Vincenzo Natali's Horror Thriller 'In the Tall Grass'

"You think this was just chance? We're all here for a reason." Netflix has launched an official trailer for the indie horror thriller In the Tall Grass, adapted from the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill. Another new Stephen King adaptation this year! After hearing a young boy’s cry for help, a sister and brother venture into a vast field of tall grass in Kansas but soon discover there may be no way out… and that something evil lurks within. This is the latest from the director of Cube and Splice, Vincenzo Natali, and it looks like he's the perfect person for this since it seems like a trippy mess-with-your-mind contained thriller. All the shots of everyone in the grass are super eerie, perfect atmosphere. Starring Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Avery Whitted, Will Buie Jr., Rachel Wilson, and Patrick Wilson. This is premiering at Fantastic Fest and Sitges first before it arrives on Netflix soon after. Some places have a mind of their own.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Vincenzo Natali's In the Tall Grass, from Netflix's YouTube:

Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill, when siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. In the Tall Grass is both written and directed by American filmmaker Vincenzo Natali, director of the films Cube, Cypher, Nothing, Splice, and Haunter previously. Adapted from the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill. This will premiere at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival coming up. Netflix will then release Natali's In the Tall Grass streaming exclusively starting on October 4th next month. How does that look?