First Fun Trailer for DreamWorks Animation Sequel 'Trolls World Tour'

"Their world is about to get a whole lot bigger, and a whole lot louder." Universal has launched the first full-length official trailer for Trolls World Tour, the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's movie musical Trolls from 2016. They bring back the whole cast this time, which features quite a few notable musicians, and embark upon a "world tour" with the little trolls. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock. The voice cast includes J Balvin, Rachel Bloom, Flula Borg, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Ester Dean, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Kunal Nayyar, Ozzy Osbourne, Anderson Paak, Anthony Ramos, Sam Rockwell, Betsy Sodaro, Karan Soni, Kenan Thompson, Charlyne Yi, with George Clinton and Mary J. Blige. Rock on.

Here's the first trailer (+ teaser poster) for DreamWorks Anim's Trolls World Tour, from YouTube:

A key member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all. Trolls World Tour is co-directed by filmmakers Walt Dohrn (co-director of Trolls, previously "SpongeBob SquarePants") & David P. Smith (his first feature film after TV work including "The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show"). The screenplay is written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger. Universal will release DreamWorks Animations' Trolls World Tour in theaters everywhere starting April 17th, 2020 next spring. First impression? Cool?