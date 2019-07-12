First 'Hunting at the Manor' Teaser Trailer for Craig Zobel's 'The Hunt'

"Only designated people may be hunted at the manor." Universal has unveiled a teaser for the "mysterious social thriller" titled The Hunt, the latest film from clever filmmaker Craig Zobel (of Compliance, Z for Zachariah). This project has been kept secret for a while, even while in production, but now they've revealed what it's about. There's a manor where "elites" go to hunt other humans for sport (another spin on The Most Dangerous Game). This time, one of the 12 people being hunted knows the game better than the hunters, and starts to fight back. Betty Gilpin stars as Crystal, with an ensemble cast including Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Macon Blair, Steve Coulter, and Hilary Swank. This teaser doesn't have much real footage, more of an in-universe viral teaser to shock us into remembering this while we wait for a full trailer to arrive. So did it get your attention? Check it out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Craig Zobel's The Hunt, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) at the center of it all. The Hunt is directed by American filmmaker Craig Zobel, director of the films Surfacing, Great World of Sound, Compliance, and Z for Zachariah previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. Produced by Jason Blum, of Blumhouse, along with Damon Lindelof. Universal will release Zobel's The Hunt in theaters everywhere on September 27th this fall. Visit the official website. Who's in?