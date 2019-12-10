First International Trailer for Drama 'Swallow' Starring Haley Bennett

"How does it make you… feel?" UFO Distribution from France has unveiled the first international trailer for an indie psychological drama titled Swallow, from writer/director Carlo Mirabella-Davis. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and also stopped by Fantastic Fest and Fantasia, meaning it's more than just a straightforward drama - as this trailer hints. Haley Bennett stars as Hunter, a newly pregnant housewife, who finds herself increasingly compelled to consume dangerous objects. As her husband & his family tighten their control over her life, she must confront the dark secret behind her obsession. The cast includes Austin Stowell, Elizabeth Marvel, David Rasche, Luna Lauren Velez, Zabryna Guevara, as well as Denis O'Hare. There's such a sinister and unsettling undercurrent in this which makes it all the more compelling.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Carlo Mirabella-Davis' Swallow, direct from YouTube:

Pregnant housewife Hunter (Haley Bennett) suddenly develops a case of pica — a psychological disorder involving the desire to consume inedible objects. The more that her husband and his family try to stop her compulsions, the gruesomely deeper she falls into this harmful obsession until her perfect home becomes a patriarchal prison. Swallow is both written and directed by American filmmaker Carlo Mirabella-Davis, making his feature directorial debut after the doc The Swell Season previously, and a few other short films. Produced by Mollye Asher, Carole Baraton, Frédéric Fiore, and Mynette Louie. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Fantasia, Deauville, Fantastic Fest and Sitges. IFC Films will debut Swallow in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 13th, 2020 this winter. Curious?