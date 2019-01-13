First International Trailer for Irish Horror Film 'The Hole in the Ground'

"It's not your boy." Wildcard Distribution has debuted the first official trailer from UK/Ireland for the indie horror film The Hole in the Ground, which is premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in just a few weeks in the Midnight section. The film is the feature debut of Irish director Lee Cronin, and is set on the fringes of a backwood rural town. The description from Sundance sets this up quite well: One night, Sarah's young son disappears into the woods behind their rural home. When he returns, he looks the same, but his behavior grows increasingly disturbing. Soon, Sarah realizes that the boy who returned may not be her son at all… The film stars Seána Kerslake, James Cosmo, Kati Outinen, Simone Kirby, Steve Wall, and James Quinn Markey. The giant hole in the ground from the title looks gnarly. Looks like a good thriller.

Here's the first international trailer for Lee Cronin's The Hole in the Ground, direct from YouTube:

Trying to escape her broken past, Sarah O'Neill is building a new life on the fringes of a backwood rural town with her young son Chris. A terrifying encounter with a mysterious neighbour shatters her fragile security, throwing Sarah into a spiralling nightmare of paranoia and mistrust, as she tries to uncover if the disturbing changes in her little boy are connected to an ominous sinkhole buried deep in the forest that borders their home. The Hole in the Ground is directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films and a segment from Minutes Past Midnight. The screenplay is written by Lee Cronin and Stephen Shields. This will be premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight category. A24 will release the film in the US, but no release date has been set yet. Cronin's The Hole in the Ground opens first in Irish cinemas starting on March 1st, 2019 coming up. First impression?