First Japanese Trailer for Kore-eda's 'The Truth' Premiering in Venice

"The house looks like a castle!" Gaga Films from Japan has unveiled the first official trailer for the new film from acclaimed / beloved Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the Palme d'Or last year for Shoplifters. He's already back again with The Truth (also known as Shinjitu in Japanese, or La vérité in French), one the first films he has made that isn't set in Japan, starring an international cast. This is set to premiere as the opening night film at the Venice Film Festival kicking off later this month, then it will stop by the Toronto Film Festival next. Made in France and set in France, The Truth is about a stormy reunion between a daughter and her actress mother, Catherine, against the backdrop of Catherine's latest role in a sci-fi picture as a mother who never grows old. Starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke,Ludivine Sagnier, and Roger Van Hool. This is one of those films with a superb cast, but looks quite awful, and seems like a weird follow-up for Kore-eda after the Palme, but why not I guess. Take a look.

Here's the first Japanese trailer (+ poster) for Hirokazu Kore-eda's The Truth, from YouTube (via TFS):

Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) is a star; a star of French cinema. She reigns amongst men who love and admire her. When she publishes her memoirs, her daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche) returns from New York City to Paris with her husband (Ethan Hawke) and young child. The reunion between mother and daughter will quickly turn to confrontation: truths will be told, accounts settled, loves and resentments confessed. The Truth, also known as Shinjitu in Japanese or La vérité in French, is directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, of many films including Maborosi, Without Memory, After Life, Distance, Nobody Knows, Still Walking, Air Doll, Like Father Like Son, Our Little Sister, After the Storm, The Third Murder, and the Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters last year. The script is also written by Hirokazu Kore-eda, adapted by Léa Le Dimna. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival coming up this month. IFC Films will release the film in the US, but no date has been set. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?