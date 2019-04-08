First Korean Trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Latest Drama Titled 'Parasite'

Get ready for the next Bong Joon-ho film! CJ Entertainment has debuted an official Korean trailer for Bong Joon-ho's next, a family drama titled Parasite. Don't be deceived, however, as there's definitely still some murder and mystery in this - it's not just a simple drama about a family. All unemployed, Ki-taek's family takes peculiar interest in the Parks for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unexpected incident. This stars Song Kang-ho (Bong's usual lead from Memories of Murder, The Host, Snowpiercer) with Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, plus Park Seo-joon. We don't usually post international trailers without subtitles, but this is the new Bong Joon-ho film! Can't help it. He's one of my favorite filmmakers, and rumors are this will premiere in Cannes. Definitely worth a look.

Here's the first official Korean trailer (+ poster) for Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, direct from YouTube:

Revolves around Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) and his unemployed family as they take a peculiar interest in the Park family, which leads them to get entangled in an unexpected incident. Parasite is directed by visionary Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, of the films Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, Snowpiercer, and Okja previously. The screenplay is also written by Bong Joon-ho. Produced by Kwak Sin-ae and Jang Young-hwan. The film is expected to premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival this May. CJ Entertainment will release Bong Joon-ho's Parasite in only Korean cinemas starting June 15th also in the summer. Neon will distribute the film in the US, but no release is confirmed yet. Stay tuned. First impression? Thoughts so far?