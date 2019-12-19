First Official Trailer Debuts for Christopher Nolan's Next Movie 'Tenet'

"All I have for you is a word: Tenet. It'll open the right doors. Some of the wrong ones, too…" Warner Bros has unveiled the first full trailer for Christopher Nolan's new movie, Tenet. There's also an extended Nolan prologue for Tenet playing in IMAX in front of Star Wars. No one entirely knows what Tenet is about yet, though it's said to be a sci-fi action movie on a global scale, involving time travel and the world of espionage. John David Washington stars, with one hell of an ensemble cast including Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Yuri Kolokolnikov, and of course Michael Caine. This is an enticing, mesmerizing first look - a lot to process, many different locations. What exactly is happening? Is he in the afterlife? Is time going backwards? Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Christopher Nolan's Tenet, direct from WB's YouTube:

For more info and updates on Nolan's Tenet, follow @TENETFilm or @wbpictures. Visit the official website.

No plot synopsis has been revealed yet. The project is described as an action movie epic revolving around the world of international espionage. Tenet is the latest movie directed by visionary British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, director of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and Dunkirk previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan (himself). Produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan. Featuring cinematography by Hoyte Van Hoytema, and music by Ludwig Göransson. Warner Bros will release Nolan's Tenet in theaters everywhere starting on July 17th, 2020 next summer. First impression? You intrigued?