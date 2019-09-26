First Official Trailer for 1970s Vampire Thriller 'Climate of the Hunter'

"Mom, you're alone out here." "Then I better get prepared." XYZ Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Climate of the Hunter, the latest feature from prolific indie filmmaker Mickey Reece (Strike Dear Mistress & Cure His Heart, Arrows of Outrageous Fortune). Set in the late 1970s, two middle-aged sisters vie for the affection of a man from their past who may or may not be a vampire. This just premiered at Fantastic Fest this month, but doesn't have a release yet. Starring Ginger Gilmartin, Mary Buss, Ben Hall, Jacob Snovel, Laurie Cummings, Sheridan McMichael, and Danielle Evon Ploeger. Climate of the Hunter, according to Reece's local online newspaper The Oklahoman, is described as "a visual interpretation of The Jesus and Mary Chain's 1985 debut album, Psychocandy." This looks super low budget and just plain weird. Perhaps exactly the kind a film some of you are looking for. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mickey Reece's Climate of the Hunter, direct from Vimeo:

Two sisters, Alma & Elizabeth, along with a dog who's described as a "philosopher," have come to Alma's remote house to reconnect with Wesley after twenty years. Alma is recently divorced, Elizabeth is a workaholic in Washington, D.C., while Wesley lives in Paris dealing with a wife recently struck with a fatal disease. When the three come together for dinner it has all the makings of a lovely adult melodrama about loneliness, and the desire to connect and share our lives with someone… but we must add to the mix one otherworldly piece of information: Wesley could be a vampire. Climate of the Hunter is directed by American independent filmmaker Mickey Reece, director of many films previously, including recently Tarsus, T-Rex, Me and Ichikawa, Suedehead, Mono, Man Sitting in Chair, Strike Dear Mistress & Cure His Heart, and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune. The screenplay is by Mickey Reece and John Selvidge. This just premiered at Fantastic Fest earlier this month. No other release date is set yet - stay tuned. Anyone curious?