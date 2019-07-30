First Official Trailer for Craig Zobel's 'The Hunt' Starring Betty Gilpin

"So it's true - we're being hunted." Universal has finally debuted the first full trailer for the new "The Most Dangerous Game"-inspired thriller The Hunt, the latest by clever filmmaker Craig Zobel (of Compliance, Z for Zachariah). This project has been kept secret for a while, even while in production, but now they've revealed what it's about. There's a manor where "elites" go to hunt other humans for sport. However, this time, one of the 12 people being hunted knows the game better than the hunters, and starts to fight back. Betty Gilpin stars as Crystal, with an ensemble cast including Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Macon Blair, Steve Coulter, Ethan Suplee, and Hilary Swank. This looks way more humorous, and packed with way more social commentary, than expected but it still looks awesome. Can't wait to watch Gilpin get some sweet, sweet brutal revenge on these rich assholes.

Here's the first full-length trailer for Craig Zobel's The Hunt, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can view the first "Hunting at the Manor" teaser for The Hunt here, to see that reveal again.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) at the center of it all. The Hunt is directed by American filmmaker Craig Zobel, director of the films Surfacing, Great World of Sound, Compliance, and Z for Zachariah previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. Produced by Jason Blum, of Blumhouse, along with Damon Lindelof. Universal will release Zobel's The Hunt in theaters everywhere on September 27th this fall. Visit the official website. Who's in?