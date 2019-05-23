First Official Trailer for DreamWorks Animation's 'Abominable' Movie

"Is that your home?" Universal Pictures + DreamWorks Animation have debuted the first official trailer for their next big animated movie titled Abominable, arriving in theaters this fall. This trailer has already been playing in theaters for a month but has only now finally arrived online. DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio's co-production Abominable takes audiences on an epic 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of Shanghai to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes. We've already had one other major animated movie about yetis - Warner Bros' Smallfoot from last year. This movie's story involves a young girl from Shanghai who befriends a yeti and embarks on an adventure to get him home to the mountains. Featuring the voices of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, plus Tenzing Norgay Trainor. This looks fun, but just a bit too cheesy and incredibly unoriginal. The cute yeti looks & acts a lot like Toothless.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Jill Culton's Abominable, direct from YouTube:

When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet) meets a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him "Everest" and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home. Abominable is both written and directed by filmmaker Jill Culton, director of the movie Open Season previously, and plenty of other animation work. Co-directed by Todd Wilderman. It's produced by Suzanne Buirgy from DreamWorks Animation, and Peilin Chou of Pearl Studio. Universal will release DreamWorks Animation's Abominable in theaters everywhere starting September 27th, 2019 in the fall. First impression? Who wants to see this?