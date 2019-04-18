First Official Trailer for Guy Nattiv's Feature Film 'Skin' with Jamie Bell

"Is it true what Desi said - that you're an evil man?" A24 has debuted an official trailer for an indie feature titled Skin, the next feature-length film from Israeli director Guy Nattiv. The title of this, Skin, is also the title of the controversial short film that won Nattiv and co-writer Sharon Maymon an Oscar (for live-action short film) earlier this year. It's not the same story, but similar. This is Guy Nattiv's first English-language feature telling a "galvanizing story of transformation, inspired by actual events." Jamie Bell stars as Bryon, a destitute young man raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists. He decides to turn his back on hatred and violence to transform his life. With the help of the FBI, he undergoes 25 brutal tattoo removal surgeries in exchange for decoding the tattoos. The cast includes Danielle Macdonald, Vera Farmiga, Daniel Henshall, Louisa Krause, & Bill Camp. Well this looks, uh, quite interesting.

Here's the first official trailer for Guy Nattiv's feature film Skin, direct from A24's YouTube:

After a difficult childhood drives him into the grasps of a white supremacist gang, Bryon (Jamie Bell, delivering a visceral, explosive performance) tries to escape their grips into a new life, all the while questioning whether he's capable of undoing— and repenting for — the evil he's done. Skin is both written and directed by Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv, director of the oter feature films Strangers, The Flood, and Magic Men, and a few other short films. He won the Academy Award earlier this year for his short film also titled Skin. Featuring music by Dan Romer, and cinematography by Arnaud Potier. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and played at the Berlin Film Festival, and is stopping by the Tribeca Film Festival next. A24 will release Nattiv's Skin in select theaters starting July 26th in the summer. Thoughts?