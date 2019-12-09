First Official Trailer for Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Movie

"Call it fate. Call it luck. Call it karma… I believe that everything happens for a reason." Sony Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next continuation of the original Ghostbusters series. This one is actually a direct sequel to the first two movies (from 1984 & 1989) and brings back the classic Ecto-1 and some of the original actors. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set in a small town, where a group of kids and a teacher discover various connections to the original Ghostbusters from 30 years ago. The main cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd; also featuring Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Bokeem Woodbine, and Ernie Hudson. This plays like more of an introductory teaser, without showing any of the old cast, while reintroducing the Ecto-1 and all the new people. And it looks great! Especially when that siren noise drops.

Here's the first real trailer (+ poster) for Jason Reitman's new Ghostbusters: Afterlife, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first announcement teaser for the new Ghostbusters here, to see the original reveal.

Everything happens for a reason… In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of the films Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Labor Day, Men Women & Children, Tully, and The Front Runner previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Produced by Ivan Reitman. Sony will release Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters everywhere starting July 10th, 2020 next summer. First impression? Excited to see this already?