First Official Trailer for Survival Film 'Arctic' Starring Mads Mikkelsen

"She's running out of time… I have to find help." Bleecker Street Films has debuted the first official trailer for survival thriller Arctic, the feature debut of filmmaker Joe Penna. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and it's one of the best survival movies ever made. Yes, seriously. It truly is. I first saw this at Cannes (read my review) and really loved it, and even though there have been plenty of terrific survival films over the years, this one jumps to the top of the shortlist as a realistic, enthralling, emotional, gripping film about the incredible strength it takes to survive in the cold. Mads Mikkelsen stars as the survivor of a plane crash in the arctic. The film also features Maria Thelma Smáradóttir as a helpless young woman he tries to save. This was filmed mostly in Iceland, and features a really wonderful score by composer Joe Trapanese. I highly recommend catching this film when it opens, one of my favorites from last year. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Penna's Arctic, direct from Bleecker's YouTube:

From our review: "Despite familiar survival aspects, Arctic is an excellent and riveting film… It's not easy to make a survival film that is entirely believable and realistic. But [this] pulls that off… all the way through."

A man (Mads Mikkelsen) stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown in hopes of making it out alive. Arctic is directed by Brazil-born filmmaker Joe Penna, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and music videos previously. The screenplay is co-written by Joe Penna & Ryan Morrison. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Midnight section, and also played at the Melbourne, Deauville, Helsinki, Busan, and Adelaid Film Festivals. Bleecker Street will open Penna's Arctic in select US theaters starting February 1st, 2019 next month. First impression? Who's in already?