First Official Trailer for Tom Hooper's Extravagant 'Cats' Movie Musical

"Touch me!! It's so easy to leave me… all alone with the memory… of my days in the sun!!" Hello! It's here! Universal has debuted the first official trailer for Tom Hooper's big new movie musical Cats, based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's famous Broadway show. A few days ago we featured a behind-the-scenes preview, now we get to see what this is all about and how the CGI cats look playing around on giant sets. And it looks, well, fun? And extravagant and totally ridiculous and very, very cats-y. This fresh new take on Cats stars a huge ensemble cast: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Ray Winstone, Laurent Bourgeois, Laurie Davidson, and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut. You just need to see this for yourself and make what you will of it. They definitely look like cats, humanoid CGI dancing cats.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Hooper's Cats musical, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still watch the behind-the-scenes first look for Tom Hooper's Cats here, to learn more about this.

A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap. This new Cats movie is directed by Oscar-winning English filmmaker Tom Hooper, director of the movies Red Dust, The Damned United, The King's Speech, Les Misérables, and The Danish Girl previously. The screenplay is written by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper. Adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical (which premiered in 1981), based on the poetry collection "Old Possum's Books of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot. Universal will release Hooper's Cats in theaters everywhere starting December 20th, this Christmas, later this year. Excited yet?