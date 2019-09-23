First Official Trailer for Xavier Dolan's Latest Film 'Matthias & Maxime'

"I'm having thoughts I never had before." eOne in Canada has released a trailer for the film Matthias & Maxime, the latest film by Quebecois filmmaker Xavier Dolan. His other most recent film, The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, still has never seen a release in the US (only in France and a few other countries so far) but in the meantime this is also being released. Matthias & Maxime premiered in-competition at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and opens in both France and Canada this October. The film follows two friends who, after sharing a kiss for a student film, spend years dealing with their feelings for each other and eventual acceptance that they might be gay. Xavier Dolan stars with Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas, as well as Harris Dickinson, Anne Dorval, Alexandre Bourgeois, Catherine Brunet, Antoine Pilon, Pier-Luc Funk, Marilyn Castonguay, Adib Alkhalidey, & Micheline Bernard. Even though I wasn't a big fan of this film in Cannes, I still do hope it gets a US release soon. Until then, you can get a look below.

Here's the official international trailer (+ poster) for Xavier Dolan's Matthias & Maxime, from YouTube:

Two childhood best friends (Xavier Dolan & Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas) are asked to share a kiss for the purposes of making a student short film. Soon, a lingering doubt sets in, confronting both men with their sexual preferences, threatening the brotherhood of their social circle, and eventually, changing their lives. Matthias & Maxime is both written and directed by Quebecois filmmaker Xavier Dolan, director of the films I Killed My Mother, Heartbeats, Laurence Anyways, Tom at the Farm, Mommy, It's Only the End of the World, and The Death and Life of John F. Donovan previously. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and also played at the New Horizons, Melbourne, and London Film Festivals. eOne will release Dolan's Matthias & Maxime in Canadian cinemas starting on October 9th this fall; it also opens in France this October. There's still no US release date set - stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested in this?