First Promo Trailer for 80s Horror Documentary 'In Search of Darkness'

"That sense of mortal fear is what the quintessence of horror is about." A trailer has launched for an indie doc titled In Search of Darkness, described as the "definitive 80s horror documentary" that is "bringing the Horror community together to celebrate the most iconic era in cinema history." Directed by journalist / cinephile David A. Weiner, the doc is an exploration of '80s horror movies through the perspective of the actors, directors, producers, and SFX craftspeople who made them, and their impact on cinema. Featuring interviews with people including Keith David, Joe Dante, Heather Langenkamp, Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, Greg Nicotero, Bill Moseley, Kane Hodder, Sean S. Cunningham, and many others. There are quite a few cinema history, and specifically horror, documentaries being made. This one looks like it'd be a great double feature with Horror Noire, which was released quite recently as well. Enjoy.

Here's the official promo trailer for David A. Weiner's doc In Search of Darkness, direct from Vimeo:

"Hearts pounding, palms sweaty, muscles tense; that thrill of creeping dread was matched only by the satisfaction of knowing the person in the next seat was even more terrified." For the first time in Horror history, In Search of Darkness is bringing together ‘80s icons, modern horror greats, and popular horror influencers to create the most complete retrospective documentary of the genre ever made. Featuring 40+ interviews filmed and more than 100 hours of incredible material. In Search of Darkness is directed by movie geek David A. Weiner, making his feature directorial debut on this film. Previously he worked as a production assistant on a few Hollywood movies in the 1990s before becoming a journalist. The film is being financed on Indiegogo leading up to its completion and release later this year. No official release date is set yet, but it's expected to arrive sometime this summer. For more, visit Indiegogo or follow @80sHorrorDoc.