First Promo Trailer for Documentary Film 'The Forum' Playing at IDFA

"The main solution is so simple, that even a small child can understand it." An official trailer has debuted online for a documentary filmed titled The Forum, the latest by acclaimed German doc filmmaker Marcus Vetter (of Cinema Jenin, The International Criminal Court, The Forecaster, and Killing for Love). This is premiering at the IDFA Film Festival and at DOK Leipzig this fall, with this new trailer being released to promote it and help the film find international distribution. Vetter is the very first filmmaker allowed to film behind-the-scenes at the annual, top secret, wealthy-people-only World Economic Forum in Switzerland. It gets really exciting when Greta Thunberg shows up, rattling the cages of this elite squad of leaders who just want more money. In all seriousness, this doc looks like an extremely fascinating, enlightening, and thrilling look behind-closed-doors at how the world works. And perhaps how it might be possible to shake things up.

Here's the first official trailer for Marcus Vetter's documentary The Forum, direct from YouTube:

Every year, leading figures from international politics, business and academia gather in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. For the forum's 81-year-old founder Klaus Schwab, it's all about improving the world through dialogue. But are you going to challenge the status quo if important meetings behind closed doors are attended exclusively by establishment figures? Marcus Vetter was the first filmmaker to be granted behind-the-scenes access. The impressive procession of princes, presidents and other guests—predominantly male and all fluent in English—confirms many of our preconceptions about this private initiative. The Forum is directed by award-winning German documentary filmmaker Marcus Vetter, director of doc films including Die Unzerbrechlichen, Traders' Dreams, The Heart of Jenin, Cinema Jenin, The International Criminal Court, The Forecaster, and Killing for Love, plus numerous other doc projects. Produced by Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion. This is premiering at DOK Leipzig and also at the IDFA Film Festival this fall. No other release dates have been set – stay tuned for eventual updates. Who's interested?