First Real Teaser Trailer for Scorsese's 'The Irishman' Starring De Niro

"I heard you paint houses?" It's here! Finally!! Netflix has debuted a real teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated next film The Irishman, which is set to arrive in theaters sometime this fall. This was just announced as the opening night world premiere at the New York Film Festival coming up this October, which is the perfect place to unveil this crime story. The Irishman is about a mob hitman who recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa. Scorsese's awesome ensemble cast includes Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Jack Huston, Sebastian Maniscalco, Domenick Lombardozzi, Stephen Graham, Tommy McInnis, with Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa. This is a killer first look teaser, with just enough to grab your attention but not so much as to feel like we've seen too much already. Seems like this will be worth the wait.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Frank Sheeran, a labor union official with mob connections, recalls his involvement in the 1975 slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, an American labor union leader. The Irishman is directed by American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, of many films including Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, Casino, Kundun, Bringing Out the Dead, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Silence previously. The screenplay is written by Oscar winner Steven Zaillian; adapted from Charles Brandt's book "I Heard You Paint Houses". Netflix will release Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in select theaters + eventually streaming sometime later this fall. Stay tuned for an exact release date. Excited?