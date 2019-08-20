First Official Trailer for Ensemble Horror Comedy 'Corporate Animals'

"It's like our own private escape room." Screen Media Films has revealed the first official trailer for a goofy horror comedy film called Corporate Animals, which was a last minute addition to the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The ensemble film played in the Midnight category at the festival, and it's hitting theaters starting next month. From Creep & Creep 2 director Patrick Brice, Corporate Animals is about a group of employees on a "corporate team-building" excursion visiting a cave in New Mexico. When disaster strikes, they end up stuck together inside a cave and, of course, they all go mad. Starring Demi Moore, Ed Helms, Jessica Williams, Karan Soni, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Martha Kelly, Dan Bakkedahl, Calum Worthy, Jennifer Kim, Nasim Pedrad, Frank Bond, and Wendy Meredith. It seems like they were trying to make another Office Space, but this looks especially dumb. Here's hoping it's actually entertaining.

Here's the first official red band trailer for Patrick Brice's Corporate Animals, direct from YouTube:

Lucy (Demi Moore) is the egotistical megalomaniac CEO of Incredible Edibles, America's premier provider of edible cutlery. In her infinite wisdom, Lucy leads her staff including her long-suffering assistants, Freddie (Karan Soni) and Jess (Jessica Williams), on a corporate team-building caving weekend to New Mexico. When disaster strikes, not even their useless guide, Brandon (Ed Helms), can save them. Trapped underground by a cave-in, this mismatched and disgruntled group must pull together in order to survive. Corporate Animals is directed by American indie filmmaker Patrick Brice, director of the films Creep, The Overnight, and Creep 2 previously. The screenplay is by Sam Bain. It's produced by Jessica & Keith Calder, Mike Falbo, and Ed Helms. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight category earlier this year. Screen Media will release Brice's Corporate Animals in select theaters starting September 20th.