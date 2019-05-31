First Teaser for Pixar's Next Movie 'Onward' Directed by Dan Scanlon

"We're going on a grand and glorious quest!" Disney has debuted the teaser trailer for Pixar's Onward, their next original project that's both written and directed by Dan Scanlon (of Monsters University before this). This new Pixar movie (following Toy Story 4 this summer), out in theaters March of 2020, is set in a "suburban fantasy world" and follows two elf brothers who could not be more unalike. Tom Holland voices Ian Lightfoot, and Chris Pratt voices his brother Barney Lightfoot. The only other voice cast announced so far includes Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. This is a fun introduction to a story described as Lord of the Rings meets John Hughes. I was not expecting Pixar to get into magical fantasy, but I can dig it.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Dan Scanlon's Onward, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian & Barney Lightfoot (Tom Holland & Chris Pratt) embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Pixar's Onward is both written and directed by animation filmmaker Dan Scanlon, director of the Pixar movie Monsters University, as well as a mockumentary film titled Tracy previously. Scanlon first started out working as a storyboard artist before becoming a director. It's produced by Kori Rae, and executive produced by Pete Docter. Disney + Pixar will release Scanlon's Onward in theaters everywhere starting on March 6th, 2020 early next year. For more updates on the animated film, follow @Pixar or @MrDanScanlon. First impression? Your thoughts on this?