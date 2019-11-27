MOVIE TRAILERS

First Teaser for Political Thriller 'Incitement' About an Israeli Assassin

by
November 27, 2019
Source: YouTube

Incitement Teaser Trailer

"He shall bring total redemption." Greenwich Ent. has debuted the first teaser trailer for Yaron Zilberman's film Incitement, which is Israel's submission to the Oscars this year. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year, and it also played at the Warsaw and Zurich Film Festivals. The film chronicles the events and experiences that turned a promising law student into a delusional ultra-nationalist. Convinced he must stop the signing of the peace treaty in order to fulfill his destiny and bring salvation to his people, a devoted Orthodox Jew named Yigal Amir sees only one way forward - assassinate the Prime Minister. Incitement is a gripping and unnerving look through the eyes of a murderer who silenced a powerful voice for peace. The film stars Yehuda Nahari Halevi as Yigal, Daniella Kertesz, Sivan Mast, Amitayyaish Ben Ousilio, and Amat Ravnitzki. There's a superb poster (seen below) to go along with this quick teaser. Have a look.

Here's the first US teaser trailer (+ poster) for Yaron Zilberman's Incitement, direct from GE's YouTube:

Incitement Poster

For the first time on screen and based on true events, acclaimed writer-director Yaron Zilberman (A Late Quartet) chronicles the disturbing descent of a promising law student into a delusional ultra-nationalist extremist obsessed with murdering his country's leader, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Incitement, also known as Yamim Noraim in Hebrew, is directed by Israeli filmmaker Yaron Zilberman, making his second feature film after A Late Quartet previously. The screenplay is by Yaron Zilberman, Ron Leshem; co-written by Yair Hizmi. Produced by Scott Berrie, Ruth Cats, Sharon Harel, Ron Leshem, Tamar Sela, David Silber, and Yaron Zilberman. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will release Zilberman's Incitement in select US theaters starting January 31st, 2020 early next year. Anyone?

Find more posts: Foreign Film, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net