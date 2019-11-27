First Teaser for Political Thriller 'Incitement' About an Israeli Assassin

"He shall bring total redemption." Greenwich Ent. has debuted the first teaser trailer for Yaron Zilberman's film Incitement, which is Israel's submission to the Oscars this year. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year, and it also played at the Warsaw and Zurich Film Festivals. The film chronicles the events and experiences that turned a promising law student into a delusional ultra-nationalist. Convinced he must stop the signing of the peace treaty in order to fulfill his destiny and bring salvation to his people, a devoted Orthodox Jew named Yigal Amir sees only one way forward - assassinate the Prime Minister. Incitement is a gripping and unnerving look through the eyes of a murderer who silenced a powerful voice for peace. The film stars Yehuda Nahari Halevi as Yigal, Daniella Kertesz, Sivan Mast, Amitayyaish Ben Ousilio, and Amat Ravnitzki. There's a superb poster (seen below) to go along with this quick teaser. Have a look.

Here's the first US teaser trailer (+ poster) for Yaron Zilberman's Incitement, direct from GE's YouTube:

For the first time on screen and based on true events, acclaimed writer-director Yaron Zilberman (A Late Quartet) chronicles the disturbing descent of a promising law student into a delusional ultra-nationalist extremist obsessed with murdering his country's leader, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Incitement, also known as Yamim Noraim in Hebrew, is directed by Israeli filmmaker Yaron Zilberman, making his second feature film after A Late Quartet previously. The screenplay is by Yaron Zilberman, Ron Leshem; co-written by Yair Hizmi. Produced by Scott Berrie, Ruth Cats, Sharon Harel, Ron Leshem, Tamar Sela, David Silber, and Yaron Zilberman. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will release Zilberman's Incitement in select US theaters starting January 31st, 2020 early next year. Anyone?