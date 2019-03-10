First Teaser Trailer for 'Any One of Us' Doc About Spinal Cord Injuries

"There's a chance that he's not going to walk again." Red Bull Media has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new documentary titled Any One of Us, which is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. The film profiles a professional mountain biker named Paul Basagoitia, whose life changed in an instant when he crashed during a competition in 2015. Paul suffered a devastating spinal cord injury (SCI), which paralyzed most of his lower body. The film is actually about spinal cord injuries, and the challenges of survivors who are trying to cope with the limitations and struggles of this kind of debilitating injury. Much of the footage is shot by Paul himself, on his long road to recovery. "Any One of Us shows how lives can change forever in the blink of an eye— and the resilience, grit, and determination it takes to stay open to life's possibilities, even under the most trying of circumstances" This is a short teaser, a quick intro to Paul, his story, and this film.

When professional mountain biker Paul Basagoitia suffers a devastating spinal cord injury (SCI), his life is changed in an instant. Discovering that he's become paralyzed, Paul begins a grueling battle against his own body and mind, in the hope of one day being able to walk again. His excruciating recovery unfolds in real time through raw, intimate footage— much of which was filmed by Paul himself—as we see him fight through the agonies of an unpredictable journey and uncertain future. A chorus of other diverse SCI survivors weaves through the film, shining light on the struggles that Paul now faces. After years of relentless hard work, intense physical therapy, and even controversial stem cell treatments, Paul slowly begins to build a new life for himself. Any One of Us shows how lives can change forever in the blink of an eye— and the resilience, grit, and determination it takes to stay open to life's possibilities, even under the most trying of circumstances. Any One of Us is directed by filmmaker Fernando Villena, a veteran film editor making his feature directorial debut. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Red Bull Media will release Villena's Any One of Us sometime later this fall - stay tuned for updates. Thoughts?