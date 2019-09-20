First Teaser Trailer for Anthology Horror Film 'The Mortuary Collection'

"Have you any experience in the mortuary arts?" Trapdoor Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror anthology film titled The Mortuary Collection, which is getting its big premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin this weekend. The film features four unique horror stories that progress through four decades - a '50s housewife struggles with a mysterious presence in her bathroom; a '60s college boy gets a taste of his own fraternizing medicine; and a '70s husband makes some tough decisions about his wife; culminating in the '80s-set The Babysitter Murders. The film is wrapped around with a story featuring a young girl who enters a secret room in a mortuary and learns the backstory of the mortician’s favorite deaths. Starring Caitlin Custer, Clancy Brown, Barak Hardley, Christine Kilmer, Mike Nelson, and Sarah Hay. I'm always down for more anthology horror, and this looks creepy and chilling and definitely worth a watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Ryan Spindell's The Mortuary Collection, direct from YouTube:

Each of the four horror stories brings us into a fully realized, impeccably designed period piece, moving chronologically from the 1950s through the 1980s. A '50s housewife struggles with a mysterious presence in her bathroom; a '60s college boy gets a taste of his own fraternizing medicine; and a '70s husband makes some tough decisions about his wife — all culminating in the '80s-set The Babysitter Murders (which Spindell previously won Best Director at Fantastic Fest for). With a vibrant variety of tones and timely themes, The Mortuary Collection is a wild ride that showcases a balance of humor, terror, squirm-inducing moments, and the ability to completely pull the rug out from under the audience. The Mortuary Collection is written and directed by American filmmaker Ryan Spindell, making his feature directorial debut after numerous award-winning shorts previously. Produced by Trapdoor Pictures. This is premiering at Fantastic Fest in Austin this month. No release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?