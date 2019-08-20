First Teaser Trailer for 'Antlers' Horror Produced by Guillermo del Toro

"Once, there were three bears that lived in a dark and wet cave up above a small town…" Fox Searchlight has revealed the first teaser trailer for a fantasy horror thriller titled Antlers, the latest from director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, Hostiles). In the film, a small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. It's adapted from a short story called "The Quiet Boy" by Nick Antosca, which captured the attention of Guillermo del Toro because he is producing this dark fantasy horror. Antlers stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. One hell of a scary trailer! The kid telling the story really sets the tone for this. Have a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Scott Cooper's Antlers, direct from FSL's YouTube:

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Antlers is directed by American actor / filmmaker Scott Cooper, director of the films Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, and Hostiles previously. The screenplay is by C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper; based on the short story "The Quiet Boy" from Nick Antosca. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer, and J. Miles Dale. Fox Searchlight will release Cooper's Antlers in select theaters starting sometimes in early 2020. Stay tuned for an exact release date. Who's interested already?