First Teaser Trailer for 'Bombshell' Film with Theron, Kidman, Robbie

"What started with a whisper, will end with a bombshell." Lionsgate has revealed the first teaser trailer for the film Bombshell, which is the official title of the new project from Oscar-winning screenwriter Charles Randolph (of The Interpreter, Love & Other Drugs, The Big Short). A few women decide to take on Fox News boss Roger Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over at the network. Based on the true story, the actual real-world scandal, and how it all went down. This seems like the major social-political December release of this year, snagging a prime opening just before Christmas. Bombshell stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney. Not much footage here yet, but so far so good.

Here's the very first teaser trailer for Jay Roach's Bombshell, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time: Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Bombshell is directed by American filmmaker Jay Roach, director of the films Zoo Radio, Austin Powers Trilogy, Mystery Alaska, Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, Dinner for Schmucks, The Campaign, and Trumbo previously. The screenplay is written by Charles Randolph (Oscar-winning writer for The Interpreter, Love & Other Drugs, The Big Short). Produced by A.J. Dix, Aaron L. Gilbert, Robert Graf, Beth Kono, Charles Randolph, Margaret Riley, and Jay Roach. Lionsgate will be releasing Jay Roach's Bombshell in theaters everywhere starting on December 20th, 2019 this fall. First impression? Who's in?