First Teaser Trailer for Crime Comedy 'Buffaloed' Starring Zoey Deutch

"Are you a hustler?" Magnolia Pics has debuted a short teaser trailer for an indie crime-ish comedy titled Buffaloed, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The title is seemingly just a reference to the character being stuck in Buffalo, NY, and wanting to get out for good. Set in the underworld of debt-collecting and follows the homegrown hustler Peg Dahl, who will do anything to escape Buffalo for good. Starring Zoey Deutch as Peg Dahl, plus Judy Greer, Jai Courtney, Noah Reid, and Jermaine Fowler. This is described as "a hilarious and timely comedy about one woman rewriting the rules of The Man's game." Looks pretty wild, but haven't heard much about this which is usually a bad sign. Take a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Tanya Wexler's Buffaloed, direct from Mangolia's YouTube:

Buffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) never saw herself in that world. She's bet on her sharp mind—and even sharper mouth—to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility of paying tuition. A chance phone call changes everything and leads her into the lucrative yet complex and shady business of delinquent debt collection. She's a natural and soon running her own shop, but at what cost? Buffaloed is directed by American filmmaker Tanya Wexler, director of the movies Finding North, Ball in the House, and Hysteria previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Sacca. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release Wexler's Buffaloed in select US theaters starting February 14th, 2020 coming up in the next few months. Looking any good?