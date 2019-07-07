First Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan' Starring Liu Yifei

"Quiet… Composed… Graceful… Disciplined… These are the qualities we see in Mulan." Disney has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the next live-action update of one of their animated classics - Mulan. This new live-action Mulan is directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider, McFarland USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife) and stars Liu Yifei as the legendary Hua Mulan. This is based on the 1998 animated movie, and is about a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. It's set in China during the Han dynasty, and she takes her father's place to fight off a Hun invasion. The cast includes Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma, Ron Yuan, Jimmy Wong, Rosalind Chao, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. This is an exciting teaser, with a nice slice of action to whet our appetites for more. Looks even better than I was expecting - maybe it will turn out quite good. "It is my duty to fight."

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Niki Caro's new Mulan movie, direct from Disney's YouTube:

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei) is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever. Mulan is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Niki Caro, director of the films Memory & Desire, Whale Rider, North Country, A Heavenly Vintage, McFarland USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife previously. The screenplay is co-written by Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Elizabeth Martin; inspired by the original 1998 animated movie. Based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. Disney will release Caro's Mulan in theaters starting March 27th, 2020 early next year. First impression?