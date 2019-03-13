A Quick Teaser Trailer for Fox's Six New 'Alien' Universe Short Films

"There's something in here! You gotta get us out!" To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ridley Scott's Alien, first released in May of 1979, 20th Century Fox has produced a series of six new sci-fi short films that will be released each week beginning at the end of this month. Set in the cinematic "Alien Universe" (as it's now being called), Fox partnered with crowdsourced studio Tongal and took submissions from fans who were interested in creating their own Alien shorts. They received over 550 entries, and only six lucky filmmakers were chosen to bring their stories to life. These shorts will be debuting online via IGN as part of their 40th anniversary festivities, so get ready. For now this teaser gives us just a tiny taste of the shorts and they look pretty damn impressive. All of them seem to be a bit more polished than your average fan film. Take a peek.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Fox's 40th Anniversary series of Alien short films, direct from YouTube:

Thanks to Bloody Disgusting for the tip. Description from YouTube: "To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ridley Scott's groundbreaking sci-fi horror film Alien (1979), six visionary filmmakers (above) were selected to bring their Alien-inspired stories to life. From terrifying escapes, to Facehuggers and Xenomorphs, these captivating shorts brings forth an exciting new narrative for fans while paying homage to the original film." Featuring six different shorts by: Chris Reading (Alien: Containment), Benjamin Howdeshell (Alien: Harvest), Noah Miller (Alien: Alone), Aidan Breznick (Alien: Night Shift), Kelsey Taylor (Alien: Specimen), and the Spear Sisters (Alien: Ore). Ridley Scott's original Alien was first released in theaters on May 25th, 1979. One new short will be released every Friday on IGN, beginning March 29th this month.