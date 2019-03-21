First Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'Deadwood' Movie Starring Ian McShane

"This town is a sanctuary… Every man worth the name knows the value of being unreachable." HBO has debuted a teaser trailer for their upcoming Deadwood movie, which is going with the title of Deadwood: The Movie. Based on the hit TV series that originally premiered in 2004, this Deadwood movie continues where that left off and follows many of the same characters from the gold-mining camp of Deadwood. Ian McShane stars as Al Swearengen, with Timothy Olyphant, and a cast featuring John Hawkes, Molly Parker, Brad Dourif, Kim Dickens, Sean Bridgers, Robin Weigert, Anna Gunn, Jeffrey Jones, Paula Malcomson, and Tony Curran. This is looking pretty damn good. And this is a nice tease, just the right amount of footage to grab your attention (again) without giving anyway anything too big. Have a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Daniel Minahan's Deadwood movie, direct from HBO's YouTube:

A feature film based on the TV series. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought. Deadwood is directed by Emmy-winning American TV filmmaker Daniel Minahan, director of the feature film Series 7: The Contenders previously, as well as numerous episodes of TV shows including "Deadwood", "True Blood", "Game of Thrones", "Grey's Anatomy", "House of Cards", "Marco Polo", and "American Crime Story". The screenplay is written by David Milch. The original "Deadwood" series first premiered on HBO in 2004, and ran for three seasons in total until 2006. HBO will premiere Minahan's new Deadwood movie streaming exclusively starting May 31st this summer. First impression? Who's ready to go back for more?