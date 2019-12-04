First Teaser Trailer for 'I Am Woman' Film About Singer Helen Reddy

"This is more than just a song to me!" West End Films in the UK has unveiled the first teaser trailer for a feature film titled I Am Woman, telling the inspiring story of Australian singer and activist Helen Reddy. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall, and also stopped by the Busan Film Festival in Korea because it's directed by a Korean woman named Unjoo Moon. Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey stars as Helen, with a full cast including Danielle Macdonald (from Patti Cake$), Evan Peters (from X-Men), Matty Cardarople, Dusty Sorg, Toks James, Gus Murray, and also Rita Rani Ahuja. Reddy's most famous song is one called "I Am Woman", which quickly became the anthem for the women's movement in the 70s. The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she had dreamed of being.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Unjoo Moon's I Am Woman, direct from West End Film's YouTube:

The screenplay is written by Emma Jensen. Produced by Rosemary Blight. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall. West End Films UK will release Moon's I Am Woman in cinemas starting sometime in early 2020.