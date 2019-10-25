First Teaser Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi 'Code 8' Film Directed by Jeff Chan

"If you see something that you want - take it!" Vertical Entertainment has released the first teaser trailer for an indie sci-fi film titled Code 8, an intriguing mix of genre ideas involving futuristic robot cops and people with special powers. Code 8 is a feature adaptation of Jeff Chan's own short film also titled Code 8 (watch here). The film is about a desperate young man possessing special powers clashes with a militarized police force after committing a petty crime. Starring Robbie Amell, with Stephen Amell, Greg Bryk, Kari Matchett, Sung Kang, Alex Mallari Jr., Peter Outerbridge, and Shaun Benson. I just saw this film at the Sitges Film Festival a few weeks ago, and it's good but not nearly as good as it should be. Some cool ideas and strong visuals, but a lackluster story. It's still worth a look - considering it is an original sci-fi.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ first poster) for Jeff Chan's Code 8, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, they face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime. Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), a power-enabled man, is struggling to pay for his ailing mother's health treatment. Fighting to earn enough money as a day laborer, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal world by Garrett (Stephen Amell) who works for Lincoln City's reigning drug lord, Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk). Garrett helps Connor sharpen his powers in order to execute a series of crimes on behalf of Sutcliffe, while a militarized police unit, led by Agent Park (Sung Kang) and Agent Davis (Aaron Abrams), hunts them down. Code 8 is directed by American filmmaker Jeff Chan, his second feature film following Grace: The Possession and numerous shorts previously. The screenplay is by Chris Pare. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival this year. Vertical debuts Chan's Code 8 in select theaters + on VOD starting December 13th.