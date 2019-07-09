First Teaser Trailer for Matteo Garrone's New Italian 'Pinocchio' Movie

The wooden boy returns again. From the director of Roman Summer, Gomorrah, Reality, Tale of Tales, and Dogman comes a new take on… Pinocchio. Wait - for real? Yep. Garrone is finishing up a new Pinocchio movie that is scheduled for release on December 25th, Christmas Day, this year in Italy - but has no other release dates set yet. This new take on the story originally published in Carlo Collodi's novel of the same name is staying true to that book, telling a more grounded story rather than going all out with fantastical elements. Roberto Benigni (who previously directed his own Pinocchio film in 2002) stars as Geppetto, Federico Ielapi as Pinocchio, with a cast including Marine Vacth, Marcello Fonte, Gigi Proietti, Davide Marotta, Massimiliano Gallo, Rocco Papaleo, and Massimo Ceccherini. We all know that Guillermo del Toro has been working on his own version of this story, but this film looks a bit like a del Toro production anyway - with the muted, dark colors and animal characters. I am quite curious, I will say that.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio movie, from YouTube (via TFS):

Geppetto (Servillo), an old woodcarver, receives a piece of wood perfect for his next project: a puppet. But something magical happens – the cheeky puppet begins to talk, and can walk, run and eat like any young boy. Geppetto calls him Pinocchio, and brings him up as his son. But Pinocchio finds it hard to be good. Easily led astray, he tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a fantastical world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of a giant fish, to the land of toys and the field of miracles. His loyal friend, the Fairy with the Turquoise Hair, tries to make him see that his dream – to be a real boy – can never come true until Pinocchio finally changes his ways. Pinocchio is both written and directed by Matteo Garrone, of the films Land in Between, Guests, Roman Summer, The Embalmer, First Love, Gomorrah, Reality, Tale of Tales, and Dogman previously. The film is scheduled to open in Italy on Christmas Day this year. But still has no US release date set yet - stay tuned.