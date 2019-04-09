First Teaser Trailer for MGM's Animated 'The Addams Family' Movie

"I wish something would liven up this already tedious day." MGM has debuted a teaser trailer for the new animated The Addams Family movie, which is co-directed by Greg Tiernan & Conrad Vernon, the same two filmmakers behind Sausage Party most recently. We all know The Addams Family already, thanks to the many TV series and various live-action films from the 1990s. "Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor." This time, the voice cast includes Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Elsie Fisher as Parker Needler, with Bette Midler as Grandmama, and Allison Janney as Margaux Needler. This is a fairly basic introductory teaser trailer, but it definitely does have that kooky, zany, creepy vibe that this family is known for. And that iconic snap-snap theme song.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Greg Tiernan & Conrad Vernon's The Addams Family, from YouTube:

An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor. The Addams Family is co-directed by veteran animators / filmmakers Greg Tiernan (of Happily N'Ever After and the Thomas & Friends franchise) & Conrad Vernon (of Shrek 2, Monsters vs Aliens, Madagascar 3 previously) - they both directed Sausage Party together most recently. The screenplay is written by Matt Lieberman and Pamela Pettler; based on the characters created by Charles Addams, originally as one-panel cartoons for New Yorker. MGM + United Artists will release The Addams Family movie in theaters everywhere starting October 11th in the fall. First impression? Who's interested?