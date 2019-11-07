First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's 'Soul' Movie From Director Pete Docter

"What would you want to be known for on Earth? Don't waste your time on all the junk of life…!" Disney has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Pixar's Soul, their other original animated movie coming up next year following Onward. Soul opens later in the summer 2020 after Onward hits theaters in the spring. Soul is director Pete Docter's follow-up to Inside Out, this time personifying the "soul" inside of all of us. Docter says he was inspired by the day his son was born, noticing that he already had a personality. "It was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are." Soul is about a jazz musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself. With the voices of Jamie Foxx as Joe, Tina Fey as "22" (another soul), Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Ahmir-Khalib Thompson. This is such a wonderful introductory teaser. Short and sweet, gets right to the point, gives us a first look at the main characters. Excited for this.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Pete Docter's Soul movie, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

Pixar's Soul introduces Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher whose true passion is playing jazz. "I think Joe is having that crisis that all artists have," says Kemp Powers. "He's increasingly feeling like his lifelong dream of being a jazz musician is not going to pan out and he's asking himself 'Why am I here? What am I meant to be doing?' Joe personifies those questions." In the film, just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach, a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's is forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul. That's where he meets and ultimately teams up with 22, a soul who doesn't think life on Earth is all it's cracked up to be. Jamie Foxx lends his voice to Joe, while Tina Fey voices 22. Soul is directed by animation filmmaker Pete Docter (of Monsters Inc, Up, and Inside Out previously), and co-directed by filmmaker Kemp Powers (making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer for "Star Trek: Discovery"). The screenplay is co-written by Pete Docter, Mike Jones, and Kemp Powers. Produced by Dana Murray. Disney will release Pixar's Soul movie in theaters everywhere starting on June 19th, 2020 next summer. First impression? How does it look so far? Follow @PixarSoul.