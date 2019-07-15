First Teaser Trailer for Prequel 'The King's Man' from Matthew Vaughn

"Real power lies in understanding who it is you're truly fighting." 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The King's Man, a prequel movie from Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman series. Once again directed by Matthew Vaughn, in this one we go back to the days of World War I, aka The Great War, to tell the origin story of "the very first independent intelligence agency." Taron Egerton as Eggsy isn't in this one, it's a whole new cast. And it's a very impressive bunch of actors. Ralph Fiennes headlines, with Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, plus Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. This actually looks pretty damn cool. Although, there's one shot that is a direct copy from Wonder Woman. But the sword POV shot makes up for it. Hoping for some good storytelling with all this action. But I'm interested, they got my attention. In 2020, they will become kings.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man, direct from Fox's YouTube:

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man movie arriving early 2020. The King's Man is once again directed by English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, of the first Kingsman: The Secret Service movie and its sequel The Golden Circle, as well as the films Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class previously. The screenplay is written by Jane Goldman, Matthew Vaughn, co-written by Karl Gajdusek; based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. 20th Century Fox will release Vaughn's The King's Man in theaters everywhere starting February 14th, 2020 next year. First impression? Who's in?