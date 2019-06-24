First Teaser Trailer for 'Queen & Slim' Movie Written by Lena Waithe

"There is nothing back there for us…" Universal has unveiled a "first look" teaser trailer for a new film titled Queen & Slim, directed by music video filmmaker Melina Matsoukas, from a screenplay written by the very talented Lena Waithe. The titled is a reference to Bonnie & Clyde, about two people who go on the run after an accident. A couple's first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over, but the man then kills the cop in self defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. Starring Daniel Kaluuya as Slim, and Jodie Turner-Smith (from "Nightflyers") as Queen. "Joining a legacy of films such as Bonnie & Clyde and Thelma & Louise, Queen & Slim is a powerful, consciousness-raising love story that confronts the staggering human toll of racism and the life-shattering price of violence." It also stars Bokeem Woodbine, Sturgill Simpson, Chloë Sevigny, and Scott Rapp. Uh hell yes, I think this looks awesome. Take a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Melina Matsoukas' Queen & Slim, direct from Universal's YouTube:

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives. Queen & Slim is directed by filmmaker Melina Matsoukas, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films and a bunch of music videos previously, including Beyonce’s "Formation" and the Nike "Equality" campaign. The screenplay is written by Lena Waithe, from a story by James Frey. Universal will release Queen & Slim in select US theaters starting November 27th, 2019 later this fall. First impression? Who's intrigued so far?