First Teaser Trailer for Rashid Johnson's 'Native Son' from Sundance

by
February 24, 2019
"I'm making something of myself - a blockbuster, a true masterpiece." HBO has debuted a teaser trailer for Native Son, the feature directorial debut of artist Rashid Johnson. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival as one of the opening night films, and was originally going to be released by A24. They sold it off to HBO just before the festival, and it will premiere there this April. Based on the novel by Richard Wright, Native Son is about an African-American boy named Bigger Thomas living in Chicago. When he is hired to be a chauffeur for an affluent businessman, he enters the seductive world of money and power, and ends up learning a lot about the consequences of his choices. Ashton Sanders stars as Bigger, and the cast includes Margaret Qualley, Bill Camp, Nick Robinson, KiKi Layne, Sanaa Lathan, Elizabeth Marvel, and David Alan Grier. This is really a fantastic teaser that sets up the stakes and pulls you right into his story.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Rashid Johnson's Native Son, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Based on the acclaimed novel by Richard Wright, Native Son tells the story of Bigger (Ashton Sanders), a young African-American living in Chicago who is hired as a chauffeur for an affluent businessman named Will Dalton (Bill Camp). As Thomas enters this seductive new world of money and power -- including a precarious relationship with Dalton's daughter, Mary (Margaret Qualley) -- he faces unforeseen choices and perilous circumstances that will alter the course of his life forever. Native Son is directed by American artist / filmmaker Rashid Johnson, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The screenplay is written by Suzan-Lori Parks; adapted from Richard Wright's novel of the same name that was first published in 1940. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, as one of the opening night films. HBO will debut Johnson's Native Son streaming starting on April 6th this spring. First impression?

