First Teaser Trailer for Rob Zombie's '3 From Hell' New Horror Sequel

"I suggest you get ready to burn." They're back for more! Horror filmmaker Rob Zombie revealed the first official teaser trailer for his next film, titled 3 From Hell, and it's now available to view (in high def) below. 3 From Hell is a sequel to Rob Zombie's first two movies - House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. Captain Spaulding played by Sid Haig, Otis played by Bill Moseley, and Baby played by Sheri Moon Zombie will all be "returning from the dead in 3 From Hell, after being shot hundreds of times in the final moments of Rejects." Nothing else is known about the plot beyond that, and this teaser doesn't provide any details as to what the hell is going on. The film's full cast includes Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Daniel Roebuck, Emilio Rivera, Austin Stoker, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa. It's really for die-hard RZ fans only.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell, direct from YouTube (via Bloody Disgusting):

3 From Hell is a follow-up to his 2003 film House of 1000 Corpses and its 2005 sequel The Devil's Rejects. The plot of the film is currently unknown, but it is confirmed that it will be centered around the three main antagonists of the previous films. 3 From Hell, or Three From Hell, is written and directed by American horror filmmaker/musician Rob Zombie, director of the films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, Halloween & Halloween II, The Lords of Salem, and 31 previously. It's produced by Mike Elliott and Rob Zombie. Saban Films + Lionsgate will release Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell in select theaters starting October 31st, 2019, Halloween, later this year. For more, visit the film's official website. First impression? Anyone?