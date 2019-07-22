First Teaser Trailer for Takashi Miike's Latest Yakuza Film 'First Love'

"The smell of war is in the air." Well Go USA has debuted the first teaser trailer for Takashi Miike's latest film, titled First Love - originally known as Hatsukoi. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, and is opening in US theaters this September - not too much of a wait for those interested. This is Miike at "his most fun and anarchic, a noir-tinged yakuza film blending genres in the story of a young boxer and a call girl, who fall passionately in love while getting innocently caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme over the course of one night in Tokyo." The film's main cast features Masataka Kubota, Nao Omori, Shota Sometani, and Sakurako Konishi. Early reviews describe this as "feral and full of life" and also "hard-boiled and soft-hearted", comparing it to Tarantino's style. It looks damn good from this teaser. So many intriguing descriptions - you just have to see the footage for yourself.

Here's the US teaser trailer (+ poster art) for Takashi Miike's First Love, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

Set over one night in Tokyo, we follow Leo, a young boxer down on his luck as he meets his 'first love' Monica, a call-girl and an addict but still an innocent. Little does Leo know, Monica is unwittingly caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme, and the two are pursued through the night by a corrupt cop, a yakuza, his nemesis, and a female assassin sent by the Chinese Triads. All their fates interwine in spectacular Miike style, at his most anarchic and fun. First Love, also known as Hatsukoi, is directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, of many films previously including Yakuza Apocalypse, Shield of Straw, Ace Attorney, Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, 13 Assassins, Terra Formars, Blade of the Immortal, as well as Laplace's Witch most recently. The screenplay is written by Masa Nakamura. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. Well Go will release Miike's First Love in select US theaters starting September 27th this fall. For more info, visit their official website. Who's interested?