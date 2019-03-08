First Teaser Trailer for 'The Art of Self-Defense' Film Playing at SXSW

"Why karate?" "I'm afraid… I'm afraid of the dark. I'm afraid of other men. They intimidate me." Bleecker Street Films has debuted the first teaser trailer for an indie dark comedy titled The Art of Self-Defense, which is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival starting this weekend. This film is the latest from director Riley Stearns (of the film Faults previously) and it's already set for a theatrical release in June this year, for those who aren't able to catch it at SXSW in Austin. Jesse Eisenberg stars as Casey, a fragile man who enlists in a local dojo after being attacked at random on the street. What he uncovers is a sinister world of fraternity, violence and hypermasculinity, and a woman fighting for her place in it. The small cast includes Alessandro Nivola as the Sensei, plus Imogen Poots, Steve Terada, and Phillip Andre Botello. This is a great teaser, setting up the story and giving us just a taste of what this is all about. Can't wait to watch it.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Riley Stearns' The Art of Self-Defense, direct from Bleecker's YouTube:

A dark comedy set in the world of karate. The film centers on Casey (Jesse Eisenberg), who is attacked at random on the street and enlists in a local dojo led by a charismatic and mysterious Sensei (Alessandro Nivola), in an effort to learn how to defend himself. What he uncovers is a sinister world of fraternity, violence and hypermasculinity and a woman (Imogen Poots) fighting for her place in it. Casey undertakes a journey, both frightening and darkly funny, that will place him squarely in the sights of his enigmatic new mentor. The Art of Self Defense is both written and directed by American filmmaker Riley Stearns, his second feature after making Faults previously, as well as a few other short films. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month, and likely a few other festivals. Bleecker Street will release Stearns' The Art of Self-Defense in select theaters starting June 21st, 2019 in the summer. First impression? Who's in?