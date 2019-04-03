First Teaser Trailer for Todd Phillips' 'Joker' Starring Joaquin Phoenix

"Is it me? Or is it getting crazier out there?" Warner Bros has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Joker, the new solo movie about The Joker, being played by the magnificent Joaquin Phoenix. This new take on the legendary Batman villain is being directed by Todd Phillips (of Old School, The Hangover, War Dogs), taking a step away from his comedic roots to make something a bit more, shall we say… intense. The only real synopsis so far just states: "A failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and becomes a psychopathic murderer." But who knows how much we'll really learn about his roots? In addition to Phoenix, the cast of Joker includes Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, Frances Conroy, Glenn Fleshler, Brett Cullen, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, Bill Camp, and Douglas Hodge as Alfred. This is a slick first teaser, gives us enough of a first look at this and how dark, gritty, and twisted it will be.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Todd Phillips' Joker movie, direct from YouTube:

In 1981, a failed stand-up comedian, disregarded by his society, turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City. Joker is directed (and produced) by American filmmaker Todd Phillips, director of the films Road Trip, Old School, Starsky & Hutch, School for Scoundrels, The Hangover, Due Date, The Hangover Part II & III, and War Dogs previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips. Based on the comic book character created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson, who first appeared in the debut issue of the comic book Batman (in 1940), published by DC Comics. Warner Bros will release Phillips' Joker in theaters everywhere starting October 4th, 2019 later this year. First impression? Looking good?