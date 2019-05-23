First Trailer for 'Terminator: Dark Fate' with Linda Hamilton & Arnold

"I've never seen one like you before - almost human." Paramount has released the first teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth Terminator movie that takes us all the way back to the first two James Cameron movies. This one throws away the other movies and gives us an actual direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, starting up the day after Judgement Day. As for the rest of the story, we don't know much about where it's headed but this trailer does give us a few hints. Badass actress Linda Hamilton returns as the first Sarah Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as also back as the original Terminator. James Cameron is producing and is credited on the story, some good news. The cast includes Mackenzie Davis, Brett Azar as the new T-800, along with Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta, Alicia Borrachero, Steven Cree, Tábata Cerezo, and Björn Freiberg. Get your first look at Dark Fate below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate, from YouTube:

"Welcome to the day after Judgment Day." This sixth installment in the Terminator franchise is a direct sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, disregarding all other Terminator stories as occurring in alternate timelines. Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by American filmmaker Tim Miller, co-founder of Blur Studios, who went from VFX work to the director of the first Deadpool movie previously. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, and Justin Rhodes. Based on a story by James Cameron, and David S. Goyer & Justin Rhodes. Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison of Skydance. Paramount will release Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate in theaters everywhere starting on November 1st this fall. Your thoughts?