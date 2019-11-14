First 'The Way Back' Trailer Starring Ben Affleck as a Basketball Coach

"Game's on the line… I want you taking that shot." Warner Bros has debuted the first official trailer for a sports drama titled The Way Back, the latest film from director Gavin O'Connor (Tumbleweeds, Miracle, Warrior, The Accountant). Not to be confused with a different film titled The Way Back from 2010, about prisoners escaping across Asia. This film is about a former high school basketball phenom named Jack, now struggling with alcoholism and a tragic loss, who is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. But will it be enough to set him on the road to redemption? Ben Affleck stars as Jack, and he's joined by Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar, Glynn Turman, Da'Vinchi, and T.K. Carter. This looks like Affleck's shot at giving us his own struggling coach role to impress us. And I think the song, as loud as it, works quite well for this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gavin O'Connor's The Way Back, direct from WB's YouTube:

Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life. When he is asked to coach basketball at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption? The Way Back is directed by American filmmaker Gavin O'Connor, of the films Comfortably Numb, Tumbleweeds, Miracle, Pride and Glory, Warrior, Jane Got a Gun, and The Accountant previously. The screenplay is by Brad Ingelsby and Gavin O'Connor. Produced by Ben Affleck, Mark Ciardi, Gordon Gray, Ravi D. Mehta, Gavin O'Connor, and Jennifer Todd. Warner Bros will release The Way Back in theaters everywhere starting March 6th, 2020.