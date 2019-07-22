First Trailer for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' with Tom Hanks

"Hello, neighbor." Sony Pictures has revealed the first full trailer for the highly anticipated A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks as the beloved Fred Rogers from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood". The film is directed by the wonderfully talented Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and is a lovely follow-up to the excellent documentary about Mr. Rogers, titled Won't You Be My Neighbor?. The story focuses on Rogers' relationship with Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys, a jaded journalist who is assigned a profile of Fred and learns about empathy, kindness, and decency during his time with him. The cast includes Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper, Enrico Colantoni, Maryann Plunkett, Tammy Blanchard, Wendy Makkena, Sakina Jaffrey, & Carmen Cusack. Well, this looks absolutely wonderful! More than just a biopic, feels like it is even more profound.

Here's the first trailer for Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, from YouTube:

Two-time Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks portrays Fred Rogers, best known as Mister Rogers, in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. When a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning lessons about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Marielle Heller, director of the films The Diary of a Teenage Girl and Can You Ever Forgive Me? previously. The screenplay is written by Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue; inspired by Tom Junod's magazine article. Produced by Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, and Youree Henley. Sony Pictures will release Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in theaters everywhere starting on November 22nd, right before Thanksgiving week, later this fall. First impression? So how does that look?