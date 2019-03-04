First Trailer for Acclaimed Investigative Doc 'Cold Case Hammarskjöld'

"He had the Death Card in his collar." An official trailer has debuted for the highly acclaimed, profoundly shocking documentary Cold Case Hammarskjöld, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is the latest film from Danish filmmaker Mads Brügger, who is a bit of a kooky character (if you're not familiar with him), and he puts himself in the film quite a bit in addition to directing (and doing a large amount of research). In Cold Case Hammarskjöld, Mads decides to investigate the mysterious death of UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld, who died in a plane crash in Africa in 1961. As he gets deeper into the investigation, he discovers something seriously frightening about a shadowy organization based in South Africa that seems to have orchestrated a biological attack as a means of control. You just need to see this film for yourself (read my review), and hopefully this trailer (and others to come) piques your interest.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Mads Brügger's doc Cold Case Hammarskjöld, from YouTube:

Danish director Mads Brügger and Swedish private investigator Göran Björkdahl are trying to solve the mysterious death of Dag Hammarskjöld. As their investigation closes in, they discover a crime far worse than killing the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Cold Case Hammarskjöld is directed by Danish doc filmmaker Mads Brügger, director of the doc films Kim Jong-Il's Comedy Club and The Ambassador previously, as well as many other TV projects and other doc work. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January (read our review), and just played at the True/False Film Festival. The doc opened in Denmark in February, and next opens in Sweden later this month. Magnolia Pictures will release Brügger's Cold Case Hammarskjöld in the US, but no official date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?