First Trailer for Action Movie 'Rogue Warfare' Featuring Stephen Lang

"We don't know what we're walking into!" Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an action movie titled Rogue Warfare, made by stuntman / filmmaker Mike Gunther. This is supposedly part of a trilogy of movies called the Rogue Warfare trilogy, but seems to be just a solo offering so far. The synopsis is rather vague - it only states that Rogue Warfare is about a group of skilled military elite who join forces to fight an underground terrorist network. This stars Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare, Michael Blalock, Mike McKee, Essam Ferris, with Chris Mulkey and Stephen Lang. This really looks like one big action extravaganza with literally no plot, since these kind of jingoistic movies only really need guns and explosions, and no plot.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Gunther's Rogue Warfare, from Saban's YouTube:

A group of skilled military elite from the U.S., Russia, UK, China and France join forces to fight an elite underground terrorist network. Rogue Warfare is both written and directed by veteran stuntman / filmmaker Mike Gunther, director of the films Beatdown and Setup previously. Gunther has worked on the stunts for movies including Zoolander, The Matrix Reloaded & Revolutions, Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard, Star Trek, R.I.P.D., Transformers, Bumblebee, and also Ouija previously. Saban Films will debut Gunther's Rogue Warfare in select theaters + on VOD starting October 4th this fall. Who wants to watch?