First Trailer for Action Thriller 'Disturbing the Peace' with Guy Pearce

"There ain't nothing else to steal here." Momentum Pics has unveiled the official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Disturbing the Peace, from director York Alec Shackleton. The film stars Guy Pearce in another leading role as a small town marshal named Jim Dillon, who hasn't carried a gun since he left the Texas Rangers after a tragic shooting. But he must pick up his weapon again to go to battle with a gang of outlaw bikers that have invaded the town to pull off a brazen and violent bank heist. The full cast includes Devon Sawa, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, Barbie Blank, Jacob Grodnik, Michael Bellisario, Dwayne Cameron, Elle E. Wallace, and Jay Willick. Looks as unoriginal as possible, seen it all before.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for York Alec Shackleton's Disturbing the Peace, from YouTube:

A small-town marshal (Guy Pearce) who hasn't carried a gun since he left the Texas Rangers after a tragic shooting must pick up his gun again. This time to do battle with a gang of outlaw bikers that has invaded the town to pull off a brazen and violent heist. Disturbing the Peace is directed by American producer / filmmaker York Alec Shackleton, of the films Kush, 1 Out of 7, Pretty Perfect, and 211 previously. The screenplay is written by Chuck Hustmyer. Produced by Mary Aloe, Daniel Grodnik, and Michael Philip. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Momentum Pictures releases Shackleton's Disturbing the Peace in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 17th, 2020 coming soon. Anyone?