First Trailer for Alexandre Aja's Hurricane + Alligators Movie 'Crawl'

"I can distract them for you!" Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for the summer horror movie Crawl, the latest from French horror filmmaker Alexandre Aja (High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes, Mirrors, Piranha 3D). The movie is about a young woman who, while attempting to save her father during a Catagory 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators. Starring Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper, with Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, George Somner, and Ami Metcalf. This definitely does look like a gnarly "nail-biting horror thriller" and instead of sharks this time (much like Deep Blue Sea), it's alligators (or crocodiles, though in Florida, it's definitely alligators). This really does look intense and fun, it might actually be a good summer horror movie. Dive in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandre Aja's Crawl, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper). Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears. Crawl is directed by French filmmaker Alexandre Aja, of the films High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes, Mirrors, Piranha 3D, Horns, and The 9th Life of Louis Drax previously. The script is written by Michael Rasmussen & Shawn Rasmussen. Produced by Craig Flores, Sam Raimi, and Alexandre Aja. Paramount will release Alexandre Aja's Crawl in theaters everywhere starting July 12th this summer. Who's excited for it?