First Trailer for Alien Spaceship Psychological Thriller 'Project Ithaca'

"They're harvesting energy." Saban Films has debuted the trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Project Ithaca, which seems to fit in with Netflix's "Love, Death & Robots" series more than anything. First titled Grim Trigger in development, the film is about a group of strangers who awaken on an alien spacecraft. They must figure out what's going on and how to escape, or they'll be trapped there and tormented forever. Or something like that. This looks a bit like the "Beyond the Aquila Rift" short from "Love, Death & Robots", and io9 describes it: "the idea behind Saw, set it on a spaceship, replace torture devices with psychological torment." Starring James Gallanders, Deragh Campbell, Daniel Fathers, Alex Woods, Caroline Raynaud, Konima Parkinson-Jones, Greg Ellwand, and Sofie Holland. This looks okay, though I'm not sure if it's going to be as good as it truly should be with this concept. It's hard to tell? Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Humphries's Project Ithaca, direct from YouTube:

A group of strangers awaken aboard an alien spacecraft. Divided they will die. Together, they can find a way home. Project Ithaca is directed by Canadian filmmaker Nicholas Humphries, director of the feature films Death Do Us Part and Mermaid's Song, along with numerous award-winning short films previously. The screenplay is written by Anthony Artibello and Kevin C. Bjerkness. Produced by Anthony Artibello, Jason Ross Jallet, and James Milligan. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Humphries' Project Ithaca in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 7th.